Tonto Dikeh’s husband shares first picture of their baby King Andrea

Fans’ prayers to see King Andrea’s face has finally been answered as the dad, Olakunle Churchill just shared a photo of himself with his 11 months old baby. He wrote; What ever plan the devil has for you won’t work, you shall excel and rule like the king that you are. I love you so …

The post Tonto Dikeh's husband shares first picture of their baby King Andrea appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

