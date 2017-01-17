Tonto Dikeh’s husband shares first picture of their baby King Andrea
Fans’ prayers to see King Andrea’s face has finally been answered as the dad, Olakunle Churchill just shared a photo of himself with his 11 months old baby. He wrote; What ever plan the devil has for you won’t work, you shall excel and rule like the king that you are. I love you so …
The post Tonto Dikeh’s husband shares first picture of their baby King Andrea appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG