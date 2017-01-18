Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tonto Dikeh’s husband shuts down marriage breakup rumour with this photo – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Tonto Dikeh's husband shuts down marriage breakup rumour with this photo
NAIJ.COM
The businessman took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 where he shared a photo of himself and Tonto Dikeh at a charity event. He captioned the photo: Tonto Dikeh's husband shuts down marriage breakup rumour with this photo.
Tonto Dikeh Actress' husband shuts down separation rumoursPulse Nigeria
Tonto Dikeh's troubled marriage: Ex-boyfriend in mocking jibesMyjoyonline.com
Tonto Dikeh Actress' baby's face finally revealed [PHOTO]Pulse.com.gh
News Ghana
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.