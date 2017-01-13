Pages Navigation Menu

Tonto Dikeh to Mercy Johnson: Forgive me for speaking ill about your child – TheCable

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Entertainment


Tonto Dikeh to Mercy Johnson: Forgive me for speaking ill about your child
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has apologised for making “ill-mannered” comments about Mercy Johnson's child. Tonto took to Instagram Friday morning to say she uttered the words a “very long time ago”, and noted that as a new mother who has found …
