Tonto Dikeh’s marriage in crisis over alleged infidelity
There are indications that the 17-month-old marriage of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, to philanthropist, Oladunni Churchill, is allegedly heading for the rocks. There were unconfirmed reports online earlier today that there was allegedly another woman in the picture. Irrespective of the rumours, checks by DAILY POST as at the time of filing this report, reveal […]
