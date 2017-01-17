Tonto Dike’s Husband Finally Reveals Their Son’s Face

After 11 months of keeping their baby’s face a private matter, Actress, Tonto Dike’s husband, Churchill has revealed their baby boy’s face. Recall that the proud dad got his son an early birthday gift some days ago. However, fans believe Churchill must have revealed his son’s face to spite the actress owing to the infidelity…

The post Tonto Dike’s Husband Finally Reveals Their Son’s Face appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

