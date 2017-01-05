Tony Momoh: Why Tinubu can’t leave APC

Jamiu Yisa Former Minister of Information and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Tony Momoh has come to the defence of the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying that the ex-Lagos governor will never leave the APC for any proposed mega party ahead of the 2019 general elections. Momoh, who described the mega party as a storm in a tea cup, added that he is unsure whether former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will remain in APC based on his past political antecedents. Speaking on plans by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) championing the mega party drive, Momoh said the PDP having lost the centre can only collapse and will not rise again to form a mega party.

