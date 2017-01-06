Tony Pulis Confirms Saido Berahino’s Refusal To Sign A New Contract

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has confirmed Saido Berahino was offered a new deal this week which he has so far refused to sign.

Pulis admits he has grown weary of the long-running saga regarding Berahino’s future but is adamant West Brom are ready to move on with or without him.

“The club has offered him a new contract not just this week, but in previous months too, so they’ve been in negotiations with Saido, so we’ll just see how that pans out,” he said.

“The deals have been on the table for the boy and his agent – we’ll see how that pans out.

“Again, we’ve hit the funny month. He’s only got one more month left of this if he doesn’t sign, so that’s probably a bonus for me.

“If we sell him we will work very hard to get a replacement in. If we don’t sell him, we’ll have to work very hard to get him back to what he was 18 months ago.”

The post Tony Pulis Confirms Saido Berahino’s Refusal To Sign A New Contract appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

