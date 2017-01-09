Pages Navigation Menu

Tony Umez celebrates his daughter, Princess Chiamaka, on her 16th birthday

Veteran Nollywood actor, Tony Umez, took to his Instagram page on Monday to celebrate his daughter, Chiamaka who turns 16 today. He wrote: Happy happy birthday to my lovely second “fruit”, Princess Chiamaka Stephanie Umez. As you clock 16, your Mum, siblings and I decree into your life, abundant blessings and favour, success, God’s Grace and …

