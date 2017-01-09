Tony Umez celebrates his daughter, Princess Chiamaka, on her 16th birthday

Veteran Nollywood actor, Tony Umez, took to his Instagram page on Monday to celebrate his daughter, Chiamaka who turns 16 today. He wrote: Happy happy birthday to my lovely second “fruit”, Princess Chiamaka Stephanie Umez. As you clock 16, your Mum, siblings and I decree into your life, abundant blessings and favour, success, God’s Grace and …

The post Tony Umez celebrates his daughter, Princess Chiamaka, on her 16th birthday appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

