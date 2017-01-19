Too many abandoned projects in the FCT

A FORMER Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Senator Bala Mohammed once described Abuja as a construction site. This was not only because of many ongoing projects but also was a result of abandoned projects that littered the city. Many of the projects were awarded to contractors as far back as 1983 while some […]

The post Too many abandoned projects in the FCT appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

