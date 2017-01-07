Too Much Of Frustrating Voices In Nigeria

An observer of recent trend of events in Nigeria would discover the motley of meaningless chaotic voices of dissent against the establishment by some individuals whose only delight is to drag Nigeria to the cliffhanger. This clique of Nigerians have elected upon themselves to insidiously overheat the polity with unguided and inciting utterances or indulgence in official malfeasance.

They most times, verbiage damaging allegations against targeted individuals, without even the tiniest shred of evidence to buttress the postulations or assertions. In some of them, one sees a replay of their customary “madness,” but the worry lies in the recent involvement of supposedly sane minds in this herd’s instinct of baseless attacks on public office holders and the passion for the odd. And often, public officials presumed close to the President are unjustly defamed over corruption allegations.

Corruption in any manifestation cannot be condoned under the watch of President Buhari. But turning the issue into a weapon of blackmail and unwarranted attacks on public figures is also roundly resented. The danger of this evil practice is that there is the strong tendency of such spurious allegations to mislead unsuspecting Nigerians, which may ultimately lead to the erosion of the people’s confidence in leaders’ governance of the country.

In every instance, it is either President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) is targeted or his top aides or political appointees who have devoted time and energy to assist him drive the “change” agenda he promised Nigerians are thrown up for distractive public ridicule.

Ordinarily, human rights activist and Lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana ought to be a venerated lawyer by any nuance of assessment and one, who should command respect anywhere in Nigeria. In him, one sights the reincarnation of the likes of the indefatigable Chief Gani Fawinhinmi in the crusade for equity and social justice, especially for the vulnerable.

But Falana is fast condescending to the lowest rungs of indecency and degeneration by his frequent, sometimes, careless comments on national issues or heaping unsubstantiated allegations on prominent figures in Nigeria. It baffles to no end that Falana recently joined bandwagon of the unreasonably disgruntled Nigerians who see nothing positive in the administration of PMB.

The hatred has magnified to the extent that even the glaring successes the administration has recorded in critical sectors are downplayed. What is often projected are the tiny loopholes and sometimes, the loud howling about none existent weaknesses.

President Buhari and his Service Chiefs are presently stampeded with accolades the world over for prosecuting a fruitful anti-terrorism campaigns in Nigeria, within the shortest possible time. Even zealous enemies of the administration sheathed their pride to appreciate the President and the gallant Nigerian military on this accomplishment.

Unfortunately though, Falana and his clique have not seen any worthwhile reason to appreciate the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces or the other subordinate commanders who supervised the field prosecution of the Boko Haram counter insurgency war. But unarguably, Nigerians have spoken in unison on this score, and the joy, which knows no bounds is now about to be perforated by the likes of Falana and coy.

Nigeria has been pushed into an undeserved furnace, as unconscionable people have refused to allow an atmosphere of temperance in the polity. Buhari has suppressed secessionists’ violent campaigns in the Southeast, only for other regions to ignite their own version of mindless rascality. Feelers are strong that members of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) in the Southwest are reportedly regrouping for no known reason yet. But it cannot be beyond the comfortable guess of a deliberate desire to destabilize the country.

Nigeria has enjoyed respite from the rasping activities of NADECO for a long time, and it plots to resurface again, simply points to the direction of selfishly aggrieved politicians’ who are poised to use them as canon folders to cause confusion in the country and overheat the polity.

And quite disappointingly, in their chaotic outbursts, these rebellious Nigerians claim a fake aura of “saving Nigeria.” But in contrast, their words and actions denote and expose them as ever plotting to pull-down the country hence their personal expectations has been dashed. Its odd logic to save something, by seeking to destroy it.

While President Buhari struggles day and night to reposition Nigeria on the path of prosperity, some Nigerians privileged to hold public offices plot unceasingly to destroy it and rubbish his records.

Frankly, it is a sacred fact that a country attains the prosperity it aspires with the active backing and support of the citizenry and where these are lacking, it becomes a big slap on development initiatives. But in assisting government drive its policies and programmes, individuals or organizations must do it impartially, by calling a spade by its name where necessary. But the resort to selective attacks, based on sectional or regional mentality boomerangs.

It is therefore germane that henceforth, security agents should ensure those who publicly make spiteful allegations against government appointees should be made to substantiate or advance reasons for arriving at such conclusions or face appropriate sanctions. The distractions are becoming inexcusable and unbearable.

It is incumbent on security agents to begin to investigate and reprimand authors and sponsors of such demonic interests to cause breach of public peace, (where possible), in order to nip in the bud tendencies, with potency to substantially breach the prevailing peace in the country now. It is the right time for Nigerians to resolve to stop frustrating the system, as head or tail, the consequences of retrogressive actions and a retarded country are for everybody.

Adamu wrote in from Lokoja

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

