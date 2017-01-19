Too Much: Wife of naval officer commits suicide over disagreement

The wife of a Naval Rating Officer has reportedly committed suicide over a misunderstanding with her husband.

A Naval Rating officers wife has reportedly committed suicide over a misunderstanding with her husband at the Igando area of Lagos State.

According to the reports, the deceased, Mrs Omojoye, is said to have left their home on Sunday, January 15, 2017, saying that she was going to church.

ALSO READ: Naval officer arrested for allegedly beating wife to death in Lagos

The family of the deceased became worried after she failed to return home later that evening, and her husband, Seaman Band Omojoye, decided to check the church, only to be told that she had not come there.

Efforts to reach her on her phone proved futile, until the deceased returned home on Wednesday, January 18, 2017, looking ruffled and claiming to have been abducted.

According to Vanguard, neighbours of the couple claim that her husband did not believe her, insisting that she was lying.

An argument reportedly ensued between the husband and wife, during which the deceased is said to have gone inside their room and drank an insecticide.

Thinking that she was pretending, the husband of the deceased ignored her, only to discover, too late, that she was dead.

When contacted, the Western Naval Command Information Officer, Lieutenant Commander Chinwe Umar, said that the Rating was in police custody, adding that further investigations into the case were ongoing.

ALSO READ: Wife of Babcock University staff commits suicide

The Public Relations Officer for the Lagos State Police Command, Dolapo Badmus, also confirmed the incident but refrained from giving any more details, only confirming the ongoing investigations.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

