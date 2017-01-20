Top 10 Nollywood movies made N1bn in 2016
Nigeria’s moviemakers set new a earning records at the cinemas in 2016 despite the fact that the country’s economy plunged into a recession. Data compiled by BusinessDay shows that the Top 10 Movies raked in a minimum of N1.0 billion from the cinemas, as Nigerians increasingly turned out to watch Nollywood movies. The 2016 figure…
The post Top 10 Nollywood movies made N1bn in 2016 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG