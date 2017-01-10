Top 21 richest people in Africa 2017: Dangote tops list – NAIJ.COM
Top 21 richest people in Africa 2017: Dangote tops list
NAIJ.COM
Following the plunge in the price of oil and commodities, the size of the fortunes of some billionaires in Africa has continued to drop. Forbes has published its annual list of richest men in Africa. This year, only 21 billionaires are on the list …
Dangote remains Africa's richest man, Otedola drops out
