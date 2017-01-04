Top 3 tips for brand building and business marketing with Snapchat in Nigeria

With over 100 million active users and 400 million snaps per day, the social media platform is one of the fastest-growing social networks in the world, and even though it caters mainly to a younger…

— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —

This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

