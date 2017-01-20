Top 5 2016 Nollywood box office actresses – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Top 5 2016 Nollywood box office actresses
Nigerian Entertainment Today
The box office facts and figures exclusively released to TNS by Film One Distribution is a proof of this. And for every film industry doing exceedingly well, its talents most definitely get the credit. In 2016, films like Wives on Strike, The Wedding …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG