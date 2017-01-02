Top 7 Most Popular Football Clubs in The World
In a poll conducted by readers of Goal.com, Manchester United have been voted the most popular club in the world.
After a worldwide poll in which over 42,000 people cast votes for their favourite big team, with the Red Devils coming out clear in first place.
See top 7 below:
1. Manchester United
2. Barcelona
3. Real Madrid
4. Chelsea
5. Liverpool
6. AC Milan
7. Juventus
