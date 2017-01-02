Pages Navigation Menu

Top 7 Most Popular Football Clubs in The World

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

In a poll conducted by readers of Goal.com, Manchester United have been voted the most popular club in the world.

After a worldwide poll in which over 42,000 people cast votes for their favourite big team, with the Red Devils coming out clear in first place.

See top 7 below:

1. Manchester United

2. Barcelona

3. Real Madrid

4. Chelsea

5. Liverpool

6. AC Milan

7. Juventus

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

