Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Top African music artist to thrill guests at 2016 Glo-CAF Awards – BusinessDay

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BusinessDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Top African music artist to thrill guests at 2016 Glo-CAF Awards
BusinessDay
It will be fun all the way at the 2016 Glo-CAF Awards gala holding in Abuja, Nigeria, on 5th January, 2017 as top music artist from different parts of African continent have been lined up to entertain guests, VIPs and members of the football community.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.