Top African music artist to thrill guests at 2016 Glo-CAF Awards – BusinessDay

Top African music artist to thrill guests at 2016 Glo-CAF Awards
It will be fun all the way at the 2016 Glo-CAF Awards gala holding in Abuja, Nigeria, on 5th January, 2017 as top music artist from different parts of African continent have been lined up to entertain guests, VIPs and members of the football community.
