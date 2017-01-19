Top Designers Set to Dress Melania Trump for Inauguration

Designers Karl Lagerfeld and Ralph Lauren have been linked with dressing Donald Trump’s wife Melania for the US presidential inauguration ceremony tomorrow.

Mrs Trump has previously worn designs by Dolce and Gabbana, Chanel, Gucci and Roland Mouret among many others.

Women’s Wear Daily has reported that Mrs Trump may be dressed by both Lagerfeld – the boss of fashion houses Chanel and Fendi – and Lauren for the inauguration and the inaugural balls that follow.

But designers Herrera, Tommy Hilfiger and Jean Paul Gaultier are also among those who would be happy to dress Mrs Trump.

Belfast Telegraph

