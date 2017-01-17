Top Headlines In The News Papers Today (17-01-17)

NIGERIAN NEWS HEADLINES FOR JANUARY 17. Check Out our Top Collection of Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, January 17, 2017 from The Nation, Daily Telegraph, Vanguard, Premium Times, This Day, Daily Trust and Other Top Nigerian Newspapers. VANGUARD NEWSPAPER How I Survived Attacks From Biafrans Over Grazing Bill — Imo Lawmaker Nnamani, Nwobodo, Others To Undergo APC Registration In Enugu NFF Targets Everton’s Lookman For Eagles’ Call Up Senate: My Election, Restoration Of Party Supremacy — Lawan Ugwuanyi Appoints Zik’s Son Special Adviser Osinbajo In N-Delta: Ijaw, Itsekiri Differ On Maritime Varsity Site INSECURITY: Lagos CP Allays Fears On Agege Bomb Scare Biafra: Cleric Warns Against Continued Detention Of Kanu Agents Row Robs Iheanacho Of N120m Deal Military Determined To Rescue Chibok Girls—Defence Minister Man Shot In Fresh Ogbe-Ijoh, Aladja Gun Battle Oil Prices Drop As Doubts Over Output Cuts Mount LASSA FEVER: NCDC Confirms 9 Deaths, 20 Cases In 7 States NERC Ranks Enugu DisCo 2nd On Performance N3.98bn Water Project: Umahi Orders Contractor Back To Site FG Inaugurates C’ttee On BoA Restructuring, Recapitalisation Senate Vows To Make NOUN World Standard Obazee Not Fired Because Of Adeboye – Presidency Source Reps Summon N-Delta Minister Over East-West Road Contract Agreement […]

