Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Top MMM Nigeria Guider Chuddy Ugorji Praises God for its Return

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in MMM Nigeria, News | 0 comments

Chuddy Ugorji, leader of MMM in Nigeria is celebrating its partial return on his Facebook page. Some people can “get help” from the platform, starting from yesterday January 13, a day before they promised – Click here for the news. His post, “God we bless your name, MMM is a movement, a great community” has over […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.