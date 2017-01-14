Top MMM Nigeria Guider Chuddy Ugorji Praises God for its Return

Chuddy Ugorji, leader of MMM in Nigeria is celebrating its partial return on his Facebook page. Some people can “get help” from the platform, starting from yesterday January 13, a day before they promised – Click here for the news. His post, “God we bless your name, MMM is a movement, a great community” has over […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

