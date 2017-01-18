Top NEWS HEADLINES In The Papers Today (18-01-2017)

NIGERIAN NEWS HEADLINES FOR JANUARY 18. Check Out our Top Collection of Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednessday, January 17, 2017 from The Punch, The Nation, Daily Telegraph, Vanguard, Premium Times, This Day, Daily Trust and Other Top Nigerian Newspapers PUNCH NEWSPAPER Troops, Nigerian warship head for Gambia to sack Jammeh How Saraki operated, funded undeclared foreign accounts – Banker ‘No more war over Biafra again’ Herdsman remanded for destroying farmland APC lawmakers stage walkout over Rivers minority leader Tragedy as NAF jet bombs Borno IDP camp, kills 100 Buhari, Ayade meet over Bakassi seaport Militants bomb NPDC pipeline 24hrs after Osinbajo’s visit Edo, Nigerian Legion unite against insecurity Wike queries commissioner, perm sec, others over illegal levies Oba of Benin suspends palace chief over alleged misconduct 20,000 unjustly killed in Kaduna since 1980, says El-Rufai Fayose knocks FG for ‘hiding the truth’ about killings Reps probe diversion of N500m Chibok school repair fund ‘Agatu lost 3,920 to herdsmen attacks in four years’ ALSO READ: How Army Mistakenly Bombed IDP Camp, Kills Scores VANGUARD NEWSPAPER Army places N500,000 bounty on insurgents Maritime Varsity: FG, Delta govts acquired land from impostors —Olu of Warri Obaze completely ignored procedure … – Sources UNILAG: 2 […]

