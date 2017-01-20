TOP NEWS HEADLINES IN THE PAPERS TODAY (20-01-2017)

NIGERIAN NEWS HEADLINES FOR JANUARY 20. Check Out our Top Collection of Newspaper Headlines For Friday, January 20, 2017 from The Punch, The Nation, Daily Telegraph, Vanguard, Premium Times, This Day, Daily Trust and Other Top Nigerian Newspapers. THE PUNCH IDP camp bombing: NAF panel summons war commander, pilots $1.1bn Malabu scam: Malami requests case file, delays trial Senegalese, Nigerian troops enter Gambia to oust Jammeh We’ll work with IPOB, MASSOB – Ohanaeze Southern PDP leaders meet, pledge to work together BREAKING: African forces suspends military operations in Gambia for final talks Yoruba group carpets Buhari over economy, killings Reps probe N100bn released by CBN for cattle ranches Alleged oil subsidy fraudster, Opeyemi Ajuyah, dies Buhari was deliberately shut out of Trump’s inauguration – Fayose Truck kills woman day to visiting US-based children Police raid Premium Times’ office, arrest publisher, reporter PDP kicks as A’Ibom senator joins APC Benue, Nasarawa govs ask FG to stop migrant herdsmen Educate girls, stop building mosques, Sanusi tells northerners VANGUARD NEWSPAPER Air Force sets up board to probe Rann error bombing N1.9bn to be recovered from Delta public servants who falsified records —Okowa NUJ, Afenifere condemn arrest of Premium Times’ publisher, reporter Breaking: African […]

