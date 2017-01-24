Top NEWS HEADLINES In The Papers Today (24-01-2017)

MyNaijaInfo.com

NIGERIAN NEWS HEADLINES FOR JANUARY 24. Check Out our Top Collection of Newspaper Headlines For Tuesday, January 24, 2017 from The Punch, The Nation, Daily Telegraph, Vanguard, Premium Times, This Day, Daily Trust and Other Top Nigerian Newspapers THE NATION Buhari insists on Magu Sultan to El-Rufai, others: punish criminals Jammeh: No looted cash on Tinubu’s plane Fed Govt releases N72b for Lagos/Ibadan rail Fed Govt to BBOG: stop grandstanding on Chibok girls OPEC, non-OPEC oil output cuts deal successful, say ministers Inflation: A lexical theory Oyo council poll: ‘We’ve not received court order’ How weapons can get onto planes, by experts How to turn economy around, by Peterside MTN Foundation brightens 200 communities Combatting online trolls menace ‘Private sector operation may be difficult’ Double jeopardy MPC may hike interest rate to encourage savings Bungled bombing Sheikh Prof. Alhaji Dr. Tragic Mimic ‘Limit appeals to Supreme Court to reduce congestion’ Osinbajo: From Davos with love Ambode’s wife launches pupils’ deworming NBA moves to review rules against professional misconduct Police injure 10 as dead teachers’ children protest in Akwa Ibom Traffic locks down Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Bello inaugurates verification appeal committee MASSOB won’t support arms struggle, says Uwazuruike Lamido did not report […]

The post Top NEWS HEADLINES In The Papers Today (24-01-2017) appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

