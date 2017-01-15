Pages Navigation Menu

Top terror bomber bust on his way to SA – Times LIVE

Times LIVE

A bomb maker working for the Islamic State terrorist group was arrested at a Turkish airport last month as he was about to board a flight to Johannesburg. The suspect, an Iraqi named Abu Osama, was allegedly planning an attack in South Africa.

