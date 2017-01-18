Pages Navigation Menu

Topless female activist grabs Donald Trump’s waxwork by the balls (Photos)

A topless activist from a feminist group grabbed a life-size waxwork of US President-elect Donald Trump by the balls yesterday, hijacking an unveiling ceremony in Madrid.

The large-breasted woman, from the FEMEN pressure group, pushed past security ropes and placed her hand on the statue’s crotch while screaming: ‘Grab patriarchy by the balls.’

Museum staff struggled with the semi-naked woman for several minutes before before eventually bundling her out through a back door. More photos below….

 

