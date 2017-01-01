Pages Navigation Menu

Moody’s: Nigeria’s economy will grow by 2.5 pct in 2017 – Naija247news

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Business


Moody's: Nigeria's economy will grow by 2.5 pct in 2017
ONE of the world's leading credit rating agencies, Moody's, has cheerful news for Nigerians in 2017. It says the country's economy and her dollar earnings are expected to improve in the new year. The US-based top rating firm's Vice President and Lead …
