Tor Tiv-elect promises support for SUBEB programmes

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that Tor Tiv-elect James Ayatse says his reign will support the Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in promoting information technology and sciences in Tiv dialect. He said in Makurdi on Saturday that the purpose of his support was to increase the chances for Tiv scientists to contribute their knowledge to the country’s socio-economic growth. Ayatse was speaking when SUBEB’s Executive Secretary, Mr philip Tachin, led a delegation on a congratulatory visit to him.

