Torino Says They Can’t Afford To Keep Hart

Torino club president, Urbano Cairo has confirmed that the club cannot afford to keep Joe Hart on a permanent basis.

The England international lost his starting berth at City, since the arrival of Guardiola and Bravo and since gone on a season long loan at Torino.

Liverpool have been among a string of Premier League teams linked with a move for Hart at the end of the season.

“We will enjoy Hart and cuddle him, but we know he is not our player and his wages are not accessible for us,” Cairo said to La Stampa.

“We will see what we are going to do in June.”

Torino sit eighth in Serie A after 18 matches, Hart playing in 16 of those games as his side push for a Europa League spot.

Cairo added: “We are targeting Europe and declared that from the start of the season.

“I would have liked to aim for the Champions League, but one must balance the books.”

