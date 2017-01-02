Total Madness! Young Nigerian Man Goes N3ked To Celebrate New Year (Photo)
A Facebook user identified as Etz Ewartunday, shared a n3ked photo of himself to wish his friends a happy new year.
From his appearance, i think he is not normal.
The young man was pictured with only a throw-pillow covering his manh00d as he chills in his sitting room staring at the camera.
The post Total Madness! Young Nigerian Man Goes N3ked To Celebrate New Year (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG