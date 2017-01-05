Tottenham end Chelsea’s 13 games unbeaten run with 2-0 victory

Kazeem Ugbodaga Tottenham Hotspur have ended Chelsea’s 13 games unbeaten run with 2-0 victory at White Hart Lane. Two super headers by Dele Alli gave Tottenham the 2-0 victory needed to move them to third on Premier League table. Alli’s super header gave the home team the lead on 45th minute of the first half.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

