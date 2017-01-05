Pages Navigation Menu

Tottenham end Chelsea’s 13 games unbeaten run with 2-0 victory

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Kazeem Ugbodaga Tottenham Hotspur have ended Chelsea’s 13 games unbeaten run with 2-0 victory at White Hart Lane. Two super headers by Dele Alli gave Tottenham the 2-0 victory needed to move them to third on Premier League table. Alli’s super header gave the home team the lead on 45th minute of the first half.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS.

Leave a Reply

