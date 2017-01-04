Pages Navigation Menu

Tottenham End Chelsea’s 13-Match Unbeaten Run In 2-0 Victory

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

In what football lovers would admit is a rarity, Chelsea midfielder, N’golo Kante was taken off in the second half to make way for a possible comeback. The change told the story of the entire night, Chelsea were second best and were constantly harried by an opposition who refused to let them win second balls. …

