Tottenham Eye £5 Million Bid For Inter Milan Defender Andrea Ranocchia

Tottenham are looking at Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia, according to the London Evening Standard.

The report claims that Ranocchia’s agent has been in England with a number of Premier League clubs having shown an interest in the 28‑year-old including West Ham and Hull.

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio values the player at £5million and the Serie A club could be open to a loan deal for the rest of the season with an agreement to buy this summer.

West Ham’s need for a new centre-half eased after they completed the £8m signing of Jose Fonte from Southampton last week. However, Mauricio Pochettino is now assessing Andrea Ranocchia and an injury to centre-half Jan Vertonghen could prompt him to make a move this month.

