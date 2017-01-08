Tottenham give Harry Kane time to recover after birth of his first baby – Eurosport.com
|
Eurosport.com
|
Tottenham give Harry Kane time to recover after birth of his first baby
Eurosport.com
Mauricio Pochettino gave Harry Kane time off to sleep following the birth of his first baby but Tottenham coped without their star striker by beating Aston Villa 2-0 in the FA Cup third round. Ben Davies, with his first goal for the club, and Son Heung …
Spurs beat Aston Villa to reach FA Cup fourth round
Davies, Nkoudou combine to see of Villa
Kane missed win after partner gave birth
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG