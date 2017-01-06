Tottenham Interested In Fiorentina’s Federico Bernardeschi

Tottenham are looking at Fiorentina’s £40m-rated winger Federico Bernardeschi, according to the London Evening Standard

According to the report Federico Bernardeschi caught Mauricio Pochettino’s eye when he scored with a 30-yard drive against Spurs in the Europa League last season.

Spurs want to bring in a wide attacker and Bernardeschi is one of the names on their list.

However, his impressive displays mean the 22‑year-old has also attracted interest from Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Paris St-Germain.

