Tottenham Reject Offers For Defender Kevin Wimmer

Tottenham Hotspur have rejected bids from Premier League and Bundesliga clubs for defender Kevin Wimmer, according to the player’s agent.

Kevin Wimmer has struggled to break into Tottenham’s side having made just seven appearances in all competitions this season.

Only three of those outings have come in the Premier League, but the defender may get a chance now that Jan Vertonghen is facing 10 weeks on the sidelines with injury.

Wimmer’s agent Mithat Halis has claimed that despite the club receiving offers for the player, the North London outfit intend to keep him.

“FC Koln made an offer. There have been a few offers from the Premier League and the Bundesliga. There is a lot of interest,” Halis told ESPN. “Tottenham do not want to sell. All offers have been turned down and he is staying.”

Tottenham, who are currently second in the table, have the best defensive record in the Premier League after conceding just 14 goals.

The defender joined Spurs from FC Koln in 2015.

The post Tottenham Reject Offers For Defender Kevin Wimmer appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

