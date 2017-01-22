Pages Navigation Menu

Tottenham stage comeback in 2-2 draw with Manchester City

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Sports

Tottenham Hotspur fought back from 2 goals down to Salvage a 2-2 draw at Manchester City in the English Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s City dominated the first 45 minutes without scoring, but after the Break, they swept into a comfortable advantage by scoring twice within 5 minutes thanks to mistakes from spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. The …

