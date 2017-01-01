Tottenham Thrash Watford 4-1
What was expected to be a close encounter ended in a one sided result as Tottenham Hotspur trounced Watford 4-1 away from home to move to third on the Premier League table. Dele Alli, who has been in stunning form grabbed a brace yet again and striker, Harry Kane scored a brace also to take …
