Tottenham Thrash Watford 4-1

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

What was expected to be a close encounter ended in a one sided result as Tottenham Hotspur trounced Watford 4-1 away from home to move to third on the Premier League table. Dele Alli, who has been in stunning form grabbed a brace yet again and striker, Harry Kane scored a brace also to take …

