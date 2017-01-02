Tottenham v Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs will beat Antonio Conte’s side – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
Tottenham v Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs will beat Antonio Conte's side
Daily Star
MAURICIO POCHETTINO says a mixture of confidence and home support will see Tottenham beat Chelsea on Wednesday. By Joel Watson / Published 2nd January 2017. Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino GETTY. Mauricio Pochettino reckons …
Premier League teams want us to beat Chelsea – Tottenham manager, Pochettino
Pochettino: The rest of the Premier League needs Spurs to beat Chelsea
Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 20 EPL Predictions
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG