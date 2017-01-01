Spurs beat Watford 4-1 to move into Premier League top 4 – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Spurs beat Watford 4-1 to move into Premier League top 4
Daily Mail
WATFORD, England (AP) — Harry Kane and Dele Alli both scored twice Sunday as Tottenham climbed to fourth in the English Premier League with a 4-1 victory over Watford. Tottenham is seeking a route back into the Champions League next season, …
EPL Notes: Giroud's brilliance leads Arsenal; Tottenham in pursuit of top spot
Tottenham's Harry Kane and Dele Alli provide double trouble for Watford
Alli, Kane superb for Spurs
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG