Touching Photo of Gallant Soldier Who Dies During Gun Exchange With Boko Haram In Borno (Photos)
A gallant soldier identified as Bisong Otu from Bansan village in Boki LGA of Cross River State died tragically during an exchange of gunfire with the Boko Haram terror group in Borno state.
He is currently being mourned uncontrollably by his family members, friends and loved ones.
One of his friend wrote;
See more photos:
The post Touching Photo of Gallant Soldier Who Dies During Gun Exchange With Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG