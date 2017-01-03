Pages Navigation Menu

Touching Photo of Gallant Soldier Who Dies During Gun Exchange With Boko Haram In Borno (Photos)

Posted on Jan 3, 2017

A gallant soldier identified as Bisong Otu from Bansan village in Boki LGA of Cross River State died tragically during an exchange of gunfire with the Boko Haram terror group in Borno state.

He is currently being mourned uncontrollably by his family members, friends and loved ones.

One of his friend wrote;touching-photo-of-gallant-soldier-who-dies-during-gun-exchange-with-boko-haram-in-borno-photos-2
See more photos:touching-photo-of-gallant-soldier-who-dies-during-gun-exchange-with-boko-haram-in-borno-photos-1

