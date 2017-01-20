Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tourism does not exist in Nigeria – NANTA President – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Tourism does not exist in Nigeria – NANTA President
Vanguard
Bankole Bernard is The Managing Director Of Finchglow Travels Limited and President Of the National Association Of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA). Bankole Bernard, a banker-turned-travel operator, is the Managing Director of Finchglow Travels and …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.