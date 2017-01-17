Towards Sustaining Nigeria’s Telecoms Development Tempo

The Nigerian telecoms sector has indeed witnessed astronomical growth in telephony access and data penetration. Today, active telephone lines are well over 150 million with close to 100 million Nigerians having access to the Internet. The country’s teledensity is put at 108 per cent with investment in the sector is put at over $32 billion.

The impact of telecoms sector on other sectors such as banking, e-commerce, agriculture, education, oil and gas and so on and the volume of jobs the sector is creating has been described as unprecedented.

The onerous task to sustain the growth tempo of the telecoms sector has therefore become the responsibility of the nation’s independent regulatory body, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Recall that when the current executive vice chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, took over the saddle of leadership the commission on August 4, 2015, he promised to surpass his predecessor’s antecedents in the area of growing the sector.

In growing the telecoms sector, particular attention should be paid to the areas of reviving the moribund Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) sub-sector; run an open access model for broadband deployment; encourage operator investment; improve on quality of services and as expected regulate and sanction ‘errant’ operators among others.

Speaking recently to journalists, the NCC helmsman stressed that the commission was currently stepping up efforts to grow the sector, highlighting some of steps taken to improve these key sectors

Growing the CDMA Sub-sector

The CDMA sub-sector in Nigeria can be said to be left with nothing, though the only living operator, Visafone is left with less than two million subscribers. The sector has continued to maintain downward profile in the last five years. Addressing members of staff during his assumption of office, Danbatta admitted that fixed networks have been neglected, stressing that nobody is interested in them despite the promises they hold. According to him, operators were more interested in providing mobile services and the subscriber base by operator attests to this, with MTN having over 60 million subscribers, Glo and Airtel having over 30 million, Etisalat has 20 million subscribers and then Visafone about 2.5 million subscribers.

“If we can deliberately introduce incentives to any operator to come in and roll out fixed telecoms services we can do it. The commission is open to negotiations on how this could be done.

“We intend to convince the government to key into this important initiative of the commission; operators who are willing to buy into this important idea of availing themselves the opportunity to get the incentives that we intend to put in place to revive fixed telephony services are encouraged to do so,” he stated.

Improving Quality of Service

Speaking on the level of telephone services, Danbatta admitted it was currently at the level it ought to be, noting that the QoS is also characterised by key performance indicators (KPIs) which we know are defined by terminologies associated with drop calls, inability to get calls through and vice versa; these are situations when someone calls you and he or she is not able to get through to you. There are other technical issues that are not conversant to ordinary Nigerians all of which we must tackle to improve QoS.

According to him, the non-technical issues were the ones that Nigerians were more conversant with the inability to have right of way to access sites and locations for the deployment of infrastructure like fibre networks. He identified the issue of multiple taxation at the state and federal levels, and even local government, and ward levels as challenges to improved QoS, adding that next to these two was the vandalisation of telecoms infrastructure.

“I even went as far as in one of the management meetings to put in place an improvement of QoS initiative in form of a taskforce working presently in tandem with other departments of the commission, all to ensure that the QoS improves. We have given them a timeline to report back to the management for us to be able to verify if the measures we’re putting in place are yielding the desired result and if not so, what we need to do to change our strategy, but the most important message that should go out to the public is that something is deliberately being done to improve QoS,” Danbatta said.

Regulating And Sanctioning Errant Operators

Though, this may not be entertaining to the operators, Danbatta noted that it was only erring operators that would be sanctioned when the need arises.

He said, “We’re not fining operators on flimsy excuses when and if cases of infringement are established; they are fined on cases of infringement consistent with the law. People forget that the regulator conducts this important affair of regulation, consistent with the Act and there are other regulations already gazetted; the SIM card registration regulation, the law establishing the USPF and other laws regulating monitoring and compliance.

“It is when we establish infringement by the regulators, or actions that are incompatible with the Act, that we invoke appropriate provisions of the law pertaining to those infringements and their appropriate sanctions. We don’t want to be doing that but the regulator cannot just stand by and watch as these various infringements are being committed with impunity. No responsible regulator will stand by and watch. Our main responsibility is to the Nigerian consumers, there should be fairness when and if infringements are committed then we look at the laws and apply appropriate sanctions.

“At times, we warn and other times we even give opportunity to the operators to explain why disciplinary measures cannot be meted out. An operator is supposed to be a de facto regulator. One thing is to encourage competition in the telecoms sector in this country and you cannot do that by always applying the ‘big stick’ method. We invite operators for meetings in order to explore areas of mutual cooperation to improving telecoms services including rendering professional advice as to how this could be done.”

