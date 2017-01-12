Pages Navigation Menu

Toyin Lawani of Tiannah Styling & Her Daughter Twerk & do the Split to Korede Bello’s “Do it Like That”

Posted on Jan 12, 2017

Designer, stylist and choreographer Toyin Lawani of Tiannah Styling teamed up with her daughter for a mother-daughter dance to “Do It Like That” by Korede Bello. Her daughter Tiannah, who turns 12 in April, has already taken after her multi-talented mum and can do the split. She also did some spins on the hover board, break […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

