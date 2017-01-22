Track more than just steps with this discounted $70 Misfit Ray fitness tracker
The Misfit Ray Fitness Tracker tracks all of your activities, not just steps taken, and doesn’t require charging. The device normally retails for $100, mark but is currently available for $70, giving you a 30 percent discount.
