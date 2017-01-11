Pages Navigation Menu

Traders loss N35m worth of property as fire razes Potiskum market

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News

nigeria-Fire Service

Property worth over N35 million were lost as fire gutted Potiskum main market, razing about 120 shops. The fire reportedly started from an electrical fault in a shop when electricity supply was restored to the Market. DAILY POST reports that the fire affected the section occupied by traders of cosmetics and second hand cloth sellers. […]

