Traders loss N35m worth of property as fire razes Potiskum market

Property worth over N35 million were lost as fire gutted Potiskum main market, razing about 120 shops. The fire reportedly started from an electrical fault in a shop when electricity supply was restored to the Market. DAILY POST reports that the fire affected the section occupied by traders of cosmetics and second hand cloth sellers. […]
