Traditional rulers pledge cooperation with MOSOP on Ogoni cleanup implementation – WorldStage

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Traditional rulers pledge cooperation with MOSOP on Ogoni cleanup implementation
WorldStage
The leading, apex socio-cultural organization of the Ogoni people, MOSOP and the traditional rulers of Ogoni have pledged commitment to work together for a peaceful implementation of the Ogoni cleanup programme expected to commence this January.

