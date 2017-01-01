Traditional rulers pledge cooperation with MOSOP on Ogoni cleanup implementation – WorldStage
|
Traditional rulers pledge cooperation with MOSOP on Ogoni cleanup implementation
WorldStage
The leading, apex socio-cultural organization of the Ogoni people, MOSOP and the traditional rulers of Ogoni have pledged commitment to work together for a peaceful implementation of the Ogoni cleanup programme expected to commence this January.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG