Traditionalist blames crime, corruption on negligence of African traditional religion

The Yeye -Osun of Lagos Mainland, Mrs Folusho Adeogun-Oga has blamed the high rate of crime and corruption in the country to negligence of African traditional religion.

Adeogun stated this in Lagos on Tuesday that Islam and Christianity were borrowed religions which had relegated African traditional worship, culture and sound moral values over the years.

She said that negligence of the traditional religion had made people to derail and embrace crime and corruption.

According to her, traditional religion instills sound morals and immediate sanctions on whoever commits crime.

Adeogun-Oga said that the sanctions were immediate and did not have to go through the cumbersome processes before an individual was dealt with.

“African traditional religion should be practised to ensure that every individual in the society behaves in conformity to the dictates of the law and reshape the society.

“Before the advent of western religion, thunder strikes whoever commits crime to serve as deterrent to others who planned to do same.

“ We need to go back to our roots and neglect the western religion so that it does not die a natural death.

“African traditional religion makes use of natural plants, water and some other things made by God to heal and comfort us,’’ she said.

Adeogun-Oga said that in the olden days, whoever stole was given instant judgment, because different gods would be consulted and immediate sanction meted on such.

“Now, people hide under the guise of western religion to commit atrocities,’’ she said.

