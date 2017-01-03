Tragedy as Boy Found Dead In Kebbi Floating in a River On New Year’s Day

A young boy was found floating in a river in Argungu area of Kebbi state on New Year’s day after the boy had gone to the river to swim.

According to Jafaru Zager, who shared the information on Facebook, the boy who was full of life -had gone to swim in the river but never returned the same way.



Photos of the dead boy has been shared online in order to properly identify him and locate his relatives. May his soul rest in peace.