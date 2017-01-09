Tragedy As Dangote Trailer Kills 15 Passengers In Zamfara

At least 15 passengers were confirmed dead in a ghastly accident which occurred along Gusau-Tsafe road in the early hours of Sunday, an official said.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Zamfara State Command, Amos Thilizer, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that the accident was caused by a Dangote cement trailer driver, who lost control and ran into a Toyota hiace, killing all the passengers.

The sector commander also stated that three other persons who were in the trailer sustained various degree of injuries and had being taken to General hospital Tsafe for medical care.

According to Thilizer, 15 corpses were later deposited at the Tsafe general hospital mortuary while efforts were being made to contact their relatives.

It was gathered that the vehicle was heading to Guasau from Kano, while the trailer was on its way to Zaria.

The sector commander, while urging motorists to avoid over speeding, which he said was largely responsible for the road crash, pleaded with road users to avoid night journey especially during harmattan and raining season.

Thilizer also warned that the regulation on the use of speed limiting device had taking effect and that road users should adhere to it.

