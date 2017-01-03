Tragedy as Father, Son and Others Die in Narasawa Accident On Their Way To Daughter’s Wedding (Photos)
Residents of workers village in Nassarawa State were thrown into mourning following the tragic death of a man and four members of his family on New Year Day.
According to reports, the party which includes father, his son and other family members were on their way to the wedding Fatiha of his eldest daughter when they had a head on collision with a tanker along Lafia – Agyaragu road.
A staff of Dalhatu Specialist Hospital, who confirmed the incident said two persons sustained various degrees of injuries and were admitted at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital.
